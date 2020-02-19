Las Vegas elementary school on ‘soft’ lockdown due to police activity

Fong Elementary School, 2200 James Bilbray Drive, was put on lockdown.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

An elementary school in the northwest valley went on “soft” lockdown Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for a person who fled during a traffic stop, Las Vegas police said.

At about 2:55 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers tried pulling over a vehicle near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the driver fled the vehicle.

During that time, nearby Fong Elementary School, 2200 James Bilbray Drive, was put on lockdown.

A call to Clark County School District police was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.