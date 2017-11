Sunset Park went to the dogs Saturday as people and their pooches participated in The Animal Foundation’s Fast & Furriest event.

Tasha Crabtree, clinic supervisor for the Animal Foundation, visits the dogs at the Peace, Love and pit bulls kissing booth during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Drax, a French bulldog and Boston terrier mix, chases a toy in an obstacle course event during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Five-year-old Trace, a border collie dog, retrieves his ball in a flyball relay demonstration during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Quix, left, and Xcel retrieve frisbee's in a mini distance demonstration during the Animal Foundation’s 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jeni Rivett and Kraken, a whippet mix dog, perform a frisbee routine during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Daniel Neel and eleven-year-old Jessie, a miniature American shepherd, perform a frisbee routine during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sierra Pahnke and seven-year-old Ultra, a border collie mix, perform a frisbee routine during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sierra Pahnke and seven-year-old Ultra, a border collie mix, perform a frisbee routine during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Daniel Neel and five-year-old Xena, a miniature Australian shepherd, perform a frisbee routine during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Four-month-old Buster, an English bulldog, takes part in a pumpkin eating contest during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dogs wait for a kisses at the Peace, Love and pit bulls kissing booth during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Four-year-old Bandit, a pit bull dog, waits for a kiss at the Peace, Love and pit bulls kissing booth during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Ten-week-old Blue, left, a schnauzer dog, plays with fourteen-month-old London, a mastiff mix, during the Animal Foundationճ 5th Annual Fast and Furriest 5K event at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The event, a benefit for the foundation, featured a 5K run and 1-mile walk, and a festival featuring dog contests, including best trick, best costume and pumpkin eating competitions, pet adoptions, and a beer park and food trucks for pet owners.