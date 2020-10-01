73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local

Las Vegas events mark 3rd anniversary of 1 October attack

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 8:56 am
 
Updated October 1, 2020 - 8:59 am

Las Vegas will pause Thursday to remember the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history during several events planned to observe the third anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, attack.

The following is a list of known remembrances that have been scheduled:

■ Clark County’s 1 October Sunrise Remembrance — in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, county Fire Department and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center — is scheduled for 7 a.m. at the county Government Center amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Available seating will be reserved for those who lost relatives in the attack, and the crowd will be capped at 50. The event may be watched live via county television, Facebook and YouTube.

■ Assemblyman Steve Yeager will run 58 kilometers through Las Vegas for his fundraiser starting at 8 a.m., with contributions benefiting the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. Donate at VegasStrongRC.org/fund.

■ The 1 October Memorial Blood Drive hosted by Vitalant and Las Vegas Ballpark is planned to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ballpark in Summerlin, 1650 S. Pavilion Center. Vitalant is providing COVID-19 antibody testing with every successful donation, and positive donors can choose to give convalescent plasma to aid critically ill patients who have the coronavirus. Visit BloodHero.com to make a required appointment for the blood drive.

■ VegasPBS plans to air a special at 7:30 p.m., to be livestreamed on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center’s Facebook page, to honor the lives lost in the shooting and to explore resources for those who need support.

■ In Las Vegas’ ceremony at 10:05 p.m., hosted with Get Outdoors Nevada, Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of each victim. The event is closed to the public to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 50-person cap on public and private events, but it will be made available via livestream on the city’s KCLV-TV, Channel 2, and on city Twitter and Facebook channels.

■ UMC is holding a 1 October Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane. The event is designed to honor those affected by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

To make a blood donation appointment, community members can call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online by visiting www.bloodhero.com.

and searching for the sponsor code “UMCLV”.

Meanwhile, the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday to support the foundation, which was set up by survivors to provide equestrian and trauma therapy for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Participants in the motorcycle ride will meet up at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Search “Route 91 Memorial Ride” on Facebook for more information.

For more details on memorial events, visit the Resiliency Center at VegasStrongRC.org.

Shea Johnson Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
3
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
4
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
5
Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip
Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump Jr. stumps for his father's presidential re-election campaign at Peterbilt Truck P ...
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in Sparks
By / RJ

A day after President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden verbally sparred in a wild first of three debates, Donald Trump Jr. was in Northern Nevada stumping for the president’s re-election campaign.