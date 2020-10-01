Las Vegas events mark 3rd anniversary of 1 October attack

Las Vegas will pause Thursday to remember the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history during several events planned to observe the third anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, attack.

The 1 October Sunrise Remembrance begins at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater on the anniversary of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The following is a list of known remembrances that have been scheduled:

■ Clark County’s 1 October Sunrise Remembrance — in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, county Fire Department and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center — is scheduled for 7 a.m. at the county Government Center amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Available seating will be reserved for those who lost relatives in the attack, and the crowd will be capped at 50. The event may be watched live via county television, Facebook and YouTube.

■ Assemblyman Steve Yeager will run 58 kilometers through Las Vegas for his fundraiser starting at 8 a.m., with contributions benefiting the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. Donate at VegasStrongRC.org/fund.

■ The 1 October Memorial Blood Drive hosted by Vitalant and Las Vegas Ballpark is planned to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ballpark in Summerlin, 1650 S. Pavilion Center. Vitalant is providing COVID-19 antibody testing with every successful donation, and positive donors can choose to give convalescent plasma to aid critically ill patients who have the coronavirus. Visit BloodHero.com to make a required appointment for the blood drive.

■ VegasPBS plans to air a special at 7:30 p.m., to be livestreamed on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center’s Facebook page, to honor the lives lost in the shooting and to explore resources for those who need support.

■ In Las Vegas’ ceremony at 10:05 p.m., hosted with Get Outdoors Nevada, Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of each victim. The event is closed to the public to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 50-person cap on public and private events, but it will be made available via livestream on the city’s KCLV-TV, Channel 2, and on city Twitter and Facebook channels.

■ UMC is holding a 1 October Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane. The event is designed to honor those affected by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

To make a blood donation appointment, community members can call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online by visiting www.bloodhero.com.

and searching for the sponsor code “UMCLV”.

Meanwhile, the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday to support the foundation, which was set up by survivors to provide equestrian and trauma therapy for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Participants in the motorcycle ride will meet up at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Search “Route 91 Memorial Ride” on Facebook for more information.

For more details on memorial events, visit the Resiliency Center at VegasStrongRC.org.

Shea Johnson Las Vegas Review-Journal