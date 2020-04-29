Las Vegas expected to reach first triple-digit April high Wednesday

After reaching 97 on Tuesday, Las Vegas will probably experience its first 100-degree day in April with an expected high of 101 on Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth Pablo, left, and Florence Abrogena, both of Henderson, hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they walk along Seven Hills Drive on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Henderson. After reaching 97 on Tuesday, Las Vegas will probably experience its first 100-degree day in April on Wednesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miguel Angel Carmona, 6, dives in a swimming pool as Susana Alvarado, 13, splashes him at a home near Mesquite Avenue and Bruce Street in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The forecast high is 101 for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A woman, who declined to give her name, wears face mask and a large hat as she walks along Seven Hills Drive on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Henderson. After reaching 97 on Tuesday, Las Vegas will probably experience its first 100-degree day in April on Wednesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It is forecast to be the hottest day of a three-day National Weather Service excessive heat warning that runs until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The overnight low Wednesday in Las Vegas will be about 78 and winds will be light with clear skies.

The forecast high for Thursday is 99, with by 97 on Friday.

The heat’s early arrival, at the end of a month of below-normal temperatures, causes concern.

Record Highs Set/Tied for April 28!

Las Vegas: 97 (tied previous in 2013). Death Valley: 110 (tied previous in 2000). Bishop, CA: 94 (broke previous of 92 in 2013). Kingman, AZ: 95 (broke previous of 94 in 2007). #nvwx #cawx #azwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 29, 2020

“People aren’t acclimated to the heat yet,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “Normally these temperatures are not too much of a concern, but still being April and the first real heat wave of the year, it will be hotter than people are used to.”

The temperatures are about 20 degrees above the late-April norms, prompting the heat warning.

Las Vegas didn’t reach 100 degrees last year until June 5.

Cooling stations open

Because of the extreme heat, Clark County officials are opening some daytime cooling stations through Thursday. With the coronavirus outbreak, the sites will have precautionary measures including a screening protocol, social distancing and mask requirements.

The sites are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), 24 hours all days; this site can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash.

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St. (north of Fremont Street), hydration only, 8-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 Basic Road, Henderson, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Precautions

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service warning says. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

The advisory reminds people to call 911 if they suspect a person is suffering heatstroke.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.