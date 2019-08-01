Las Vegas expecting sun and highs near 106 into next week

Following Wednesday’s rain and flash flooding, it will be a “ho-hum” week in the Las Vegas Valley as far as weather goes, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with highs near 106 into next week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Following Wednesday’s rain and flash flooding, it will be a “ho-hum” week in the Las Vegas Valley as far as weather goes, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be little variation in the forecast from Thursday through Tuesday, with highs forecast near 106 degrees each day and overnight lows hovering between 83 and 86.

Mostly sunny skies also are expected during that period.

“It’s a pretty quiet, warm and ho-hum week,” said meterologist Chris Outler, noting the average high in the valley for this time of year is 104 degrees.

Authorities were still dealing with the aftermath of flash flooding in a southwest valley neighborhood Thursday morning, with water continuing to flow across roads and into residential developments.