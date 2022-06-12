Las Vegas gas up 1 cent, now $2 more than 1 year ago

The weekend has brought the average Las Vegas gas prices up yet again.

Mike Lee, of Las Vegas, pumps gas at a Chevron station on East Sahara Avenue on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The average gas price in Las Vegas rose by a penny overnight, according to the AAA.

The average price of regular unleaded a gallon on Sunday was $5.58, compared to Saturday’s average of $5.57.

As of Sunday, Nevada’s average was at $5.65 per gallon, also up a penny from the Saturday average.

A year ago, the average price in Nevada was $3.65 per gallon.

The averages for various Nevada counties have also risen, with Washoe and Mineral counties exceeding $6 per gallon. Elko County has the lowest average price in the state at $5.14 a gallon.

The U.S. average rose to $5.01 a gallon on Sunday.