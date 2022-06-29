107°F
Local

Las Vegas infant’s manner of death undetermined by coroner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2022 - 4:15 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday said the manner of a 7-month-old girl’s death in December was undetermined.

Amelia Gamboa of Las Vegas died at her home on Dec. 11 in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and North Eastern Avenue.

She died from sudden unexpected infant death syndrome, extreme prematurity, human rhinovirus infection, and an unsafe sleeping environment, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said in December that it was investigating the death. The family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

