Las Vegas inmate dies in hospice care
Andrea Green, 62, had been serving a sentence at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center.
An inmate at a women’s prison in Las Vegas died in hospice care on Saturday, according to a news release.
Andrea Green, 62, was pronounced dead at Infinity Hospice Care in Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.
Green had been serving a sentence of 152 months — or over 12 years — to life with the possibility of parole at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center, near North Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15, for battery with a deadly weapon, according to the news release as well as court and prison records.
Green was imprisoned in 2016 after she stabbed her neighbor in the arm during a dispute, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and court records.
At the time, Green was out on parole following a sentence related to a 1993 murder. An autopsy of Green’s body was requested, per state law, according to the release.
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.