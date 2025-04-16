81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Las Vegas inmate dies in hospice care

This is an undated photo of Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Andrea Green. (Nevada Depar ...
This is an undated photo of Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Andrea Green. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
This is an undated photo of Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Andrea Green. (Nevada Depar ...
This is an undated photo of Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Andrea Green. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
More Stories
(LtoR) Councilman Dan Stewart, Councilwoman Monica Larson, Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilwoman ...
‘We’ve always done things a little differently’: Henderson officials celebrate award
National Park Service biologist Kevin Wilson helps volunteer-in-park diver Mal Maloney traverse ...
Earthquakes can’t stifle progress of tiny Devils Hole pupfish, feds say
Building wraps for Wrestlemania are applied to the exterior of Allegiant Stadium Tuesday, April ...
WrestleMania weekend expected to draw 180K visitors to Las Vegas
Audience members wave Filipino and American flags during a Clark County Commission meeting wher ...
Hello, ‘Filipino Town’: Clark County has a new cultural district
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2025 - 6:47 pm
 

An inmate at a women’s prison in Las Vegas died in hospice care on Saturday, according to a news release.

Andrea Green, 62, was pronounced dead at Infinity Hospice Care in Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Green had been serving a sentence of 152 months — or over 12 years — to life with the possibility of parole at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center, near North Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15, for battery with a deadly weapon, according to the news release as well as court and prison records.

Green was imprisoned in 2016 after she stabbed her neighbor in the arm during a dispute, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and court records.

At the time, Green was out on parole following a sentence related to a 1993 murder. An autopsy of Green’s body was requested, per state law, according to the release.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES