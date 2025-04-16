Las Vegas inmate dies in hospice care

This is an undated photo of Nevada Department of Corrections inmate Andrea Green. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate at a women’s prison in Las Vegas died in hospice care on Saturday, according to a news release.

Andrea Green, 62, was pronounced dead at Infinity Hospice Care in Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Green had been serving a sentence of 152 months — or over 12 years — to life with the possibility of parole at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center, near North Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15, for battery with a deadly weapon, according to the news release as well as court and prison records.

Green was imprisoned in 2016 after she stabbed her neighbor in the arm during a dispute, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and court records.

At the time, Green was out on parole following a sentence related to a 1993 murder. An autopsy of Green’s body was requested, per state law, according to the release.

