Las Vegas job fairs for summer camp positions coming up

A girl runs under the cold water at Doolittle Community Center Pool. (File)

The city of Las Vegas plans a job fair to recruit employees for summer camp sites at 9 a.m. March 30 and April 6 at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St.

Applicants must commit to work May 18-Aug. 9. Positions include front desk/cashier, site leader, senior assistant and assistant. Salaries start at $9 per hour, and the jobs average 30-40 hours per week. Summer camps serve ages 6-15. For details, go to governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas/jobs/2320092/summer-positions.

Summer camps will be held at these locations:

Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive

Pool positions

Many summer positions also are available at the city’s pools, including pool manager, lifeguard, water safety instructor, cashier, laborer and monitor. The city also employs staff year-round at two indoor/outdoor pools. For more information and to apply, go to lasvegasnevada.gov/jobs.

Discounted training classes for lifeguards are offered April 15-19; registration is required at recreation.lasvegasnevada.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/wbsplash.html.

Baker Pool at 1100 E. St. Louis Ave. is closed for renovations this summer. Jobs are available at the following public pools:

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Doolittle Pool, 1940 N. J St.

Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive

Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Pool, 889 N. Pecos Road