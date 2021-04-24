Las Vegas man, 49, killed in central valley crash

A 49-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Officers were called at 3:12 p.m. to East Vegas Valley Drive and South Eastern Avenue, where a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light on southbound Eastern and struck a Nissan Maxima in the intersection, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Tony Flores, 28, of Las Vegas, fled on foot.

It was unclear from jail records if Flores was facing charges related to the crash.

The name of the man who died will be released after his family is notified.

