Las Vegas man burned trying to fight fire dies of injuries

A man who was hospitalized with critical burns earlier this month after trying to put out a fire in his backyard in central Las Vegas died Monday.

The fire occurred on May 5 on the 300 block of South Crestline Drive, between Alta and Torrey Pines Drives.

The man sustained critical burns on his feet and legs and was taken to University Medical Center. He was not identified Monday pending notification of next of kin.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage, destroying a shed and wood fence in the backyard, though firefighters had it under control in less than 10 minutes after arriving.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

