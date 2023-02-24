Las Vegas man found safe after missing for a month

A 27-year-old autistic man who went missing nearly a month ago has been found safe.

Collin Best (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 27-year-old autistic man who went missing nearly a month ago has been found safe, police said Friday.

Collin Best walked away from his northwest Las Vegas house on Jan. 26. His mother, Jennifer Best, had reported him missing early on Jan. 28, but hours later the Metropolitan Police Department arrested the man and canceled the missing persons report without telling his mother.

Jennifer Best has legal custody of her son, overseeing his medication, hygiene and meals. After a few hours, Collin Best can forget his name and address, his mother said.

Police released him from custody early on Jan. 29, and his mother had been frantically searching for him since.

In a Facebook post last week, Best said she was traveling to Los Angeles, where her son was detained on Feb. 7 for trespassing inside a Macy’s.

She announced that he had been found safe in a post at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Got Collin. My son !!” she wrote, with a picture of the man smiling.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.