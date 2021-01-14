Las Vegas man killed in motorcycle crash near Lake Mead

This is the Nevada Highway Patrol’s first fatal crash in 2021.

A Las Vegas man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead.

Kevin Gregor, 51, was operating a black Honda motorcycle westbound on Northshore Road approaching mile marker 16 when he missed a curve and entered the unpaved shoulder area, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release sent Wednesday.

The motorcycle then struck a steep embankment and overturned, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

This crash remains under investigation. This is the agency’s first fatal crash in 2021.

