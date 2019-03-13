Las Vegas man who died in Spring Valley house fire ID’d

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man who died after a Spring Valley house fire in early February has been identified.

He was David Richard Martin, 59, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Martin’s cause and manner of death were still pending as of Wednesday.

Firefighters pulled him from a house fire just before midnight Feb. 5 on the 6400 block of Goody Court, a single-story home near West Hacienda Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive.

A woman had alerted arriving Clark County Fire Department crews he was inside the house, which had smoke pouring out the front.

Martin died at the scene.

Crews had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival. No other injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide bureau was at the scene that morning in line with fatal fire protocol, but police didn’t expect foul play in Martin’s death.

