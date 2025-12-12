Las Vegas man who fled hit-and-run scene arrested

A Las Vegas man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 29 has been identified, and police say the driver who fled the scene has now been arrested.

The collision happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, at East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 45-year-old Abraham Ibale was riding a 2007 Yamaha R6 motorcycle westbound on Tropicana when a 2018 Chevrolet pickup attempted a left turn from eastbound Tropicana onto northbound Mountain Vista. The pickup failed to yield and struck the motorcycle.

Ibale died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. His death marked the 147th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The driver of the pickup fled immediately after the crash. In an updated press release issued Thursday, Dec. 11, Metro said the driver, 33-year-old Eric Villazana, has since been identified and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

