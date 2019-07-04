Las Vegas’ Miki Sudo eyes 6th straight Nathan’s hot dog eating title

Eleven-time champion Joey Chestnut and five-time champ and Las Vegan Miki Sudo relish the chance to win Mustard Belts starting at 7:45 a.m. on ESPN3, ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

NEW YORK — Eleven-time champion Joey Chestnut says he expects this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest to be “a battle.”

But the 35-year-old Chestnut said Wednesday that he’ll “find a rhythm and do what it takes” to win the Fourth of July eat-off in Brooklyn’s beachside Coney Island neighborhood.

Chestnut joined other competitors at the Empire State Building for the weigh-in for Thursday’s contest.

Chestnut weighed in at 216.5 pounds (98 kilograms), while defending women’s champion Las Vegan Miki Sudo weighed 114 pounds (52 kilograms).

Chestnut ate 74 wieners and buns to claim the 2018 title. Sudo ate 37 to triumph on the women’s side. She beat out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Sudo has won five straight Nathan’s contest from 2014–18. She is Major League Eating’s top-ranked female competitive eater.

In Septmeber, Sudo took the Double Down Pizza Challenge at Slice of Vegas in The Shoppes of Mandalay Bay.

The seven-pound pizza was topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, capicola, salami, pepperoni, bacon, ham, yellow onions, mushrooms and jalapeños. To win, Sudo must finish the whole pizza, including the crust, within one hour and without leaving the table.

Sudo finished the pizza challenge in 35 minutes and 34 seconds.

Thursday’s top five Nathan’s winners of each gender will split $40,000. The two first-place winners will each earn $10,000.

The Review-Journal’s Janna Karel contributed to this story. Contact Janna at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.