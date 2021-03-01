Las Vegas officials will offer advice on scams in telephone town hall

Have concerns about likely scam phone calls that you have been receiving or concerned abut how to handle callers who want your personal information?

(Getty Images)

Have concerns about likely scam phone calls that you have been receiving or concerned about how to handle callers seeking your personal information?

Several officials are teaming up Tuesday for a telephone town hall to help you.

Staffers from the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI and AARP Nevada are co-hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Staffers will provide fraud prevention tips including government imposter scams, tax scams, Social Security scams, COVID-19 scams and others types of fraud scams targeting seniors.

The public may call 877-229-8493 and enter PIN # 115396 to join the call.

