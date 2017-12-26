Las Vegas Photos and Videos of the Year – Best from Heidi Fang

I’ve picked three of my videos that I feel show some of my best work through the year. I had a hard time narrowing it down to just three, as I cover so many different sports and aspects of them.
Raiders host first public event in Las Vegas
I thought this video was special as it was the Oakland Raiders’ first public event in Las Vegas since approval came through for the team to move. It was the fourth round of the NFL draft and the event really brought together both sides: Vegas fans and the Raiders organization.
The Raiders selected offensive tackle David Sharpe. About 100 fans came out to celebrate the event, as did Raiders brass and several people who were involved with the process of bringing the team to Las Vegas, like County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.
This video shows all aspects of that day, especially everyone’s enthusiasm.
Average Joes begin 22-week Wimp 2 Warrior MMA camp
The second video meant a lot to me as it was my first award-winning video. The Wimp 2 Warrior program was introduced to me by a martial artist who has now made her way to the UFC: Jessica Clark. She’d mentioned that her gym was going to start up the program, which is a camp 22-weeks long. The participants who stick out the process can choose to fight in an amateur competition at the end of it.
The idea of the camp is not only for those who participate to improve their physical shape, but also to gain confidence through the process. I followed the camp to the midway point to create this video, which also meant a 4:30 wake-up call each morning.
Mayweather says his experience will be the key to defeating McGregor
My last video was part of the lead-up to one of the biggest sporting events Las Vegas saw this year, a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.
The video was a workout Mayweather did for media on a hot summer day. I remember it well. There was no air conditioning on in the gym and it must have been packed with nearly 150 media members. It was because of those conditions that I was proud of the shots I was able to get. It wasn’t easy to manage some of them, especially because I’m only 5 feet tall.
Since this may have been Mayweather’s last fight, I was glad to be able to get some great footage of him from this event. Hopefully, I also captured some of the essence of the hype surrounding his return to boxing leading up to the bout with McGregor.
About Heidi Fang
Heidi Fang is an MMA and sports videographer for the Review-Journal. A graduate of Santa Clara University and a native of San Jose, Ca., she has worked primarily in sports for nearly 20 years. She supervised the sports newsroom at Sirius-XM satellite radio in New York City prior to moving to Las Vegas to host an MMA radio show. She has appeared on various national and local radio and television shows as an MMA analyst.