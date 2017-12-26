Las Vegas Photos and Videos of the Year – Best from Heidi Fang

Browse through the best photos and videos of 2017 from Las Vegas Review-Journal staffer Heidi Fang.

Some of the Oakland Raiders interlock arms and sit during the national anthem before their game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first half of their game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) launches himself over the goal line to score a touchdown during the first half of their game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football as Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) pressures him during the first half of their game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches the football during the first half of their game against the Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the football against the Denver Broncos during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaps to catch the football against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of a NFL game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) breaks loose from Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington's (33) tackle attempt during the first half of a NFL game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with his son ahead of his NFL preseason football game against Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson does some breakdancing at UFC 216 open workouts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Authorities investigate near a rented Home Depot truck used to mow down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, killing at least eight. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

I’ve picked three of my videos that I feel show some of my best work through the year. I had a hard time narrowing it down to just three, as I cover so many different sports and aspects of them.

Raiders host first public event in Las Vegas

I thought this video was special as it was the Oakland Raiders’ first public event in Las Vegas since approval came through for the team to move. It was the fourth round of the NFL draft and the event really brought together both sides: Vegas fans and the Raiders organization.

The Raiders selected offensive tackle David Sharpe. About 100 fans came out to celebrate the event, as did Raiders brass and several people who were involved with the process of bringing the team to Las Vegas, like County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

This video shows all aspects of that day, especially everyone’s enthusiasm.

Average Joes begin 22-week Wimp 2 Warrior MMA camp

The second video meant a lot to me as it was my first award-winning video. The Wimp 2 Warrior program was introduced to me by a martial artist who has now made her way to the UFC: Jessica Clark. She’d mentioned that her gym was going to start up the program, which is a camp 22-weeks long. The participants who stick out the process can choose to fight in an amateur competition at the end of it.

The idea of the camp is not only for those who participate to improve their physical shape, but also to gain confidence through the process. I followed the camp to the midway point to create this video, which also meant a 4:30 wake-up call each morning.

Mayweather says his experience will be the key to defeating McGregor

My last video was part of the lead-up to one of the biggest sporting events Las Vegas saw this year, a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The video was a workout Mayweather did for media on a hot summer day. I remember it well. There was no air conditioning on in the gym and it must have been packed with nearly 150 media members. It was because of those conditions that I was proud of the shots I was able to get. It wasn’t easy to manage some of them, especially because I’m only 5 feet tall.

Since this may have been Mayweather’s last fight, I was glad to be able to get some great footage of him from this event. Hopefully, I also captured some of the essence of the hype surrounding his return to boxing leading up to the bout with McGregor.

About Heidi Fang

Heidi Fang is an MMA and sports videographer for the Review-Journal. A graduate of Santa Clara University and a native of San Jose, Ca., she has worked primarily in sports for nearly 20 years. She supervised the sports newsroom at Sirius-XM satellite radio in New York City prior to moving to Las Vegas to host an MMA radio show. She has appeared on various national and local radio and television shows as an MMA analyst.