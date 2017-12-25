Las Vegas Photos and Videos of the Year – Best from Michael Quine

Browse through the best photos and videos of 2017 from Las Vegas Review-Journal staffer Michael Quine.

Steve Janowski of the Galactic Polecats slaps the upright after hours at the Bailiwick Pub during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender at the Orleans on Saturday, April 16, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Todd Bronson of Mesquite, wearing a t-shirt that reads "I am Eric Parker", stands with tape over his mouth to represent the limits put on ParkerÕs testimony during the Bunkerville standoff retrial at the Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas on Monday , August 14, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

At approximately 100 ft. wide and 125 ft. deep, Devil's Throat, is one of the largest known sink holes in Gold Butte National Monument as seen from the air on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Oregon State men's rowing team pulls out ahead of University of California Santa Barbara at the first Collegiate Invitational Rowing Regatta at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The back yard of the Sun City home, center, of Stephen Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 one day after he shot over 500 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival from the thirty second floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Flags decorate the railing of another 204 units of housing at Veteran's Village second location which includes a Crisis Intervention Center and a Food Pantry for homeless Veterans in downtown Las Vegas on December 15, 2016. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Jim Heath, Reverend Horton Heat, Heath rocks a crowd of thousands at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender car show at the Orleans on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Amy Irene Salayog, left, and Gina Mejia open their location maps during the orientation on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, with over 70 fellow teachers that the Clark County School District brought in from the Philippines to fill a shortage of special education teachers. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, performs Hotel California as part of the "Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane," show at The Venetian Theater on Thursday, January 5, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Tracks mark the landscape from off road vehicles at Little Finland in Gold Butte National Monument on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

2017 was, for me, a year of anniversaries: 3 years since the senseless shooting of two Las Vegas police officers, the 20-year anniversary of the murder of seven-year-old Sherrice Iverson, 30 years since the release of U2’s album, “The Joshua Tree,” and the 100th anniversary of WWI.

Looking back at the ambush that killed two police officers

On Sunday, June 8, 2014, I saw in my email that two Metropolitan Police Department officers had been shot and killed. I grabbed my gear and headed for the scene. Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were dining at CiCi’s Pizza when they were ambushed by anti-government, anti-police zealots Jerad and Amanda Miller.

Three years later I compiled the many videos I had shot during the following weeks, including the funeral of Igor Soldo, as a retrospective of the crime that had sent a shock wave through the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Detective recalls murder confession from 20 years ago

Twenty years after the crime, gifted reporter Rachel Crosby and I sit down with retired senior homicide detective, Phil Ramos, who recalls taking the confession of Jeremy Strohmeyer, a Long Beach, California high school senior, who sexually assaulted and strangled seven-year-old Sherrice Iverson in a Primm, Nevada women’s restroom.

U2 fans create shrine at famous Joshua tree

March 9, 2017 marked 30 years since the release of U2’s top-selling album “The Joshua Tree,” but the actual tree pictured in the liner art toppled over more than a decade ago. Along with environmental reporter Henry Brean and award-winning photographer Chase Stevens, we traveled across Death Valley to the site that has become a pilgrimage for hundreds, if not more, U2 fans to document the site in photos and film.

Remembering Nevada’s ‘Wild West’ division in World War I

On the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into the “war to end all wars,” veteran military reporter Keith Rogers focused on not only the anniversary but on the Nevadans who fought and gave their lives in The Great War. The majority of the footage is historical and spotlights the 91st “Wild West” division. This project also gave me the opportunity to work with a WWI historian and talented staff members Paul Harasim and Dan Behringer. It also let me incorporate the new Nevada Veterans Memorial dedicated a year earlier.

About Michael Quine

Michael Quine is an Emmy award-winning videographer who has produced video and multimedia content for the RJ since 2005, including special projects for the web and broadcast. After a 20-year-career as a professional musician, he began working at the forefront of web-based multimedia technologies, digital video, VR, web programming and graphic design. Michael has been honored by the Nevada Press Association, the Best of the West journalism awards and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He holds a Part 107 drone pilot license and hails from Dallas, Texas.