Las Vegas Photos of the Year – Best from Chase Stevens

Browse through the best photos of 2017 from Las Vegas Review-Journal staffer Chase Stevens.

People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor arrives at Toshiba Plaza outside of the T-Mobile Arena, ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin entertain the crowd with a traditional lion and dragon dance during the 1-year anniversary of the Lucky Dragon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant gets in the crowd while performing at the Downtown stage during the second day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Political consultant Roger Stone, right, before speaking at a fundraising event in support of the Bundy family at Rainbow Gardens in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The restored Yucca Motel neon sign, left, glows as people explore the Neon Museum in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vince Staples performs at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Seven-year-old Brooke Patterson of Lomita, Calif. visits a makeshift memorial for her mother, Lisa Patterson, who was one of 58 people who died in the Oct. 1 shooting at a music festival, near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) looks to recover a loose ball over New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sergey Kovalev, left, takes a hit from Andre Ward during their light heavyweight championship fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Ward won via technical knockout in the 8th round. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, April 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clouds move by as the moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts after defeating Conor McGregor in their super welterweight fight at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather won via 10th round technical knockout. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hank Humphreys, a longtime friend of Marta Becket, gives a hug and a bouquet of flowers to Hilda Vazquez after her season-opening performance at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction, Calif. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Becket, who founded the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel in the late 1960s, passed away at age 92 earlier in the year. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Normally I’m off Sunday nights, but I volunteered to shoot the final Golden Knights preseason game at T-Mobile Arena so that I could get a little more practice shooting hockey ahead of the season opener.

I had just arrived back at home from the game when I got a call at 10:08 p.m.: there was an active shooter at Mandalay Bay.

Initially on my way back down to the Strip I didn’t think much of it – I’ve covered a range of breaking news incidents on the Strip before, and typically a scene is already blocked off with caution tape upon arrival.

By the time I got to the New York New york parking garage just after 10:30 there still wasn’t a lot of info about the shooting – but the reports of multiple shooters firing on the Route 91 Festival seemed to be very real at the time, and for the next few hours I, and most people I overheard, were fully under the belief that there were three shooters. I don’t think it was until 2 or 3 a.m. that the first reports of only one shooter came out.

Once I got to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard I saw a large makeshift triage center with ambulances coming by to pick up victims and leaving moments later to make space for the next unit. I saw victims taken to the triage area by wheelbarrow, by hotel luggage cart, by sliding office chair, and by the hands and arms of civilians and first responders.

It was surreal. But I knew I had to keep doing my job, too, so I continued to photograph and document the scene, now over by the port-cochere of the Tropicana.

At one point, huge streams of people poured out on a pedestrian bridge, fleeing from the NYNY. Moments later I saw reports on my phone of a possible shooter at NYNY, possibly at Excalibur, and later Paris, Bellagio and so on.

Around that same moment SWAT officers with guns drawn ran by just 20 feet away. People continued to flee and take cover. Finally, the harsh reality of the situation set in, if only for a moment.

I saw people running into a basement area at Tropicana, and since I had to get some images sent out I decided to head over there to take cover.

I walked in to a crowd of people standing over a woman being treated. I don’t think she was shot, but had been injured in the escape. Just a couple minutes later another woman was carried in by two civilians, and at that moment I took one single shot that later ended up on wires and in newspapers around the world.

About Chase Stevens

Chase Stevens is a staff photographer at the RJ, as well as a UNLV graduate, who first started shooting for the paper as a freelancer in 2012. Chase has worked for clients and outlets that range from the Associated Press and USA Today to Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas News Bureau. He was recently recognized by the National Press Photographers Association for his work on the Oregon Standoff, which earned an honorable mention, along with two first-place awards from the Nevada Press Association last fall.