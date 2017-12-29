Las Vegas Photos of the Year – Best from Richard Brian

Browse through the best photos of 2017 from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Richard Brian.

Lightning strikes over the Las Vegas Valley as seen from McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mkilawish Arres, 9, of California prepares to release a lantern during the Rise Festival held at the Moapa River Indian Reservation on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Ten-year-old Meleny Delgado runs under a green foam sprayer during the Bubble Run 5K event at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal in preparation for the 10th annual Choreographers' Showcase in the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The showcase, a collaboration between the Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil, is scheduled to run in the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island on October 8, 14 and 15. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Daxton Beck gets a hug from his mother Nicole Beck as they gather for a photo with a group of Metro Officers following his graduation ceremony at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Clark County Fire Department's Zack Schaffer, from left, Annette Simonini, Sean Collins and Matt Turner hang an American Flag from the ladders of two firetrucks ahead of Project Hero's Optum Honor Ride, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas. Over 700 riders participated in the non-competitive race to raise funds and bring awareness to veteran services. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Orin Larson of Inglis, Manitoba takes part in the bareback riding competition during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with fans after Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a point against the Alaska Nanooks during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Warriors running back Heavon Bruner, 15, leads his team on a break during the team's practice at a football field at Ed Fountain Park, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The FBI continues to investigate the scene on the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mulberry Park Apartments resident Chris Cooper walks through his hallway looking to salvage any personal belongings after he burned down his building in an early morning cooking fire on Friday, July 28, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene investigators collect a gun as evidence at the scene of a shooting that occurred in an alley behind a 7-Eleven store near the intersection of East Sunset Road and South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A fire investigator for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) works the scene of a fire at The Regan Lounge at 5075 East Bonanza Road on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A plane is refracted in raindrops on a vehicle window as it makes its approach into McCarran International Airport Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

My favorite photo of the year is from Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, when a violent thunderstorm moved over the Las Vegas Valley creating one of the wildest and most violent lighting shows this town has ever seen. That night there were reports of dozens of tree fires and lightning striking multiple homes in the valley. The 2017 summer storm that ravaged the city was accompanied by heavy rainfall, pea-sized hail and strong gusts that clocked in at over 70 mph in one area of Vegas. This was no ordinary storm. The way it traveled over the northern part of the valley, along with my vantage point at McCarran’s Terminal 1 parking garage, allowed me to line up some incredible shots.

