Las Vegas Photos of the Year – Best from Richard Brian

My favorite photo of the year is from Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, when a violent thunderstorm moved over the Las Vegas Valley creating one of the wildest and most violent lighting shows this town has ever seen. That night there were reports of dozens of tree fires and lightning striking multiple homes in the valley. The 2017 summer storm that ravaged the city was accompanied by heavy rainfall, pea-sized hail and strong gusts that clocked in at over 70 mph in one area of Vegas. This was no ordinary storm. The way it traveled over the northern part of the valley, along with my vantage point at McCarran’s Terminal 1 parking garage, allowed me to line up some incredible shots.
About Richard Brian
Richard Brian is a commercially trained photographer, videographer and photojournalist with nearly 20 years of experience, joining the Review-Journal in June of 2017. At the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas he was disciplined in the Commerical Photography Program under the expertise of program director Mark Olson and Randy Becker. Richard has been contracted by some of the world’s top organizations like Google, Kroger, Reuters and USA Today. His photos have graced the covers and pages of publications such as People Magazine, L.A Times, Yahoo, Las Vegas Sun, Review-Journal, Digital Photographer and many more.