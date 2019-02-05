Las Vegas police ask for help in finding missing 79-year-old

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who might need medical attention.

Arthur Hammon-Smythe (Las Vegas police)

Arthur Hammon-Smythe, 79, was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday in the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. He was last seen wearing a blue beanie, blue jacket and blue pants.

Police believe the man is endangered and might need medical attention.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries and notify police immediately if Hammon-Smythe is located.

Anyone with information about Hammon-Smythe’s whereabouts should call police at 702-828-3111.

