Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

Gerald Springberg (Las Vegas police)

Gerald Springberg was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday near the 6700 block of Costa Brava Road, police said.

Springberg, who might be in severe mental distress, was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue pants and a brown Western-style hat.