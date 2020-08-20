Las Vegas police investigate 2 crashes, including 1 fatal

Fatal detectives with Las Vegas police were responding to two crashes Wednesday night, closing major intersections in the northeast and central part of the valley.

Police were called at 8:33 p.m. to North Nellis Boulevard and East Washington Avenue where a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle left the rider dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The condition of the occupants of the two cars was unknown.

Nellis was closed between East Harris Avenue and Sandra Road while Washington was closed between Marion Drive and North Ringe Lane, Gordon said.

Only a mile south on Nellis, a crash Tuesday night killed a 52-year-old man who was collecting scrap metal from the road, police said.

Meanwhile, fatal detectives were also called to a single-vehicle crash at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday at South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a rock and a light pole, Gordon said.

Valley View was closed between Schiff Drive and West Viking Road, and eastbound Twain was closed west of Valley View.

