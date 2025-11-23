67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred ...
The Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Sgt. Wesley Sterner, Staci Groth, Master Sgt. Phillip S. Johnson and Lieutenant Colonel Lee Hun ...
Former JROTC cadets mourn ‘great teacher’ struck by suspected impaired driver
Homer, a 10-year-old dog from California, right, and Dexter, behind him, drive through Forum Sh ...
F1 fans race down to Strip for Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference at Harry Reid Internat ...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces $1 billion TSA investment
McLaren driver Lando Norris approaches turn 1 in the rain during the qualifying race at the Las ...
Rain goes away in time for F1 race night in Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2025 - 1:11 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive, which is near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, according to a news release.

Metro said a briefing would be held, and no further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES