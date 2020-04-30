Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting on I-15

The shooting occurred on Interstate 15 near Apex Road, the agency tweeted at 9:20 p.m. Expect lane restrictions in the area.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night, the agency tweeted.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. that Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between I-15 and U.S. Highway 93, northeast of the valley.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

