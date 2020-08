Las Vegas police said an 87-year-old man reported missing Monday was found safely.

Gerald Springberg (Las Vegas police)

Las Vegas police said an 87-year-old man reported missing Monday was found safely.

Gerald Springberg had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday near the 6700 block of Costa Brava Road, police said.

He was found safely Tuesday, according to a statement from police.