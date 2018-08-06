Las Vegas police look for suspect who ran over man on purpose

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a man he borrowed money from is suspected of running him over with a car in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a man he borrowed money from is suspected of running him over with a car in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the injured man was walking near Eastern and Hacienda avenues about 3:30 a.m. when the other man, to whom he owed money, stopped and asked for his money. The one man said he didn’t have the money and as he walked away, he was run over by a car.

The injured man was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police are searching for a 1990s silver sedan, possibly a Buick Regal, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.