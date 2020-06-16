Las Vegas police ‘reviewing actions’ after arrests of protest observers

Las Vegas police said they are “reviewing actions taken by both protesters and law enforcement” after several legal observers were arrested at a protest against police brutality on the Strip last weekend.

Legal observers watch as someone is arrested during a protest against police brutality on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Legal observers stand in front of protesters as they make their way down Las Vegas Boulevard, marching against police brutality on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A legal observer writes down information as police don riot gear at a protest against police brutality on Saturday, June 13, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

One legal observer makes a phone call during a protest against police brutality on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

“When officers issue dispersal orders, as was the case during Saturday’s protest, people who choose not clear the area are subject to being detained, cited or arrested,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release Monday afternoon. “… More details will be released to the public at a press conference when we have a more complete picture.”

Metro’s announcement came a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak called for an investigation into the arrests.

At least seven attorneys and law students who documented interactions with police and demonstrators were taken into custody late Saturday.

