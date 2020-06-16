Las Vegas police ‘reviewing actions’ after arrests of protest observers
Las Vegas police said they are “reviewing actions taken by both protesters and law enforcement” after several legal observers were arrested at a protest against police brutality on the Strip last weekend.
“When officers issue dispersal orders, as was the case during Saturday’s protest, people who choose not clear the area are subject to being detained, cited or arrested,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release Monday afternoon. “… More details will be released to the public at a press conference when we have a more complete picture.”
Metro’s announcement came a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak called for an investigation into the arrests.
At least seven attorneys and law students who documented interactions with police and demonstrators were taken into custody late Saturday.
