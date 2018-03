No one was injured early Friday morning after an intoxicated driver rammed into the Stratosphere.

A driver, who police say was high on drugs, slammed into the Stratosphere Friday morning, March 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in just after 1 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Martinez.

The driver was high on drugs, Martinez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

