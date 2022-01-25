Las Vegas police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Samantha Ursem was last seen in the 2300 block of N. Tenaya Way on Wednesday morning.

Samantha Ursem (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Samantha Ursem, 15, was last seen near the 2300 block of N. Tenaya Way around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police described her as a 4-foot-11-inch Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jogger pants, a faded pink zip-up hoodie and a small black backpack.

Police believe Ursem “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” they said Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the department’s Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

