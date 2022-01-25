58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

Las Vegas police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2022 - 2:43 pm
 
Samantha Ursem (Metropolitan Police Department)
Samantha Ursem (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Samantha Ursem, 15, was last seen near the 2300 block of N. Tenaya Way around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police described her as a 4-foot-11-inch Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jogger pants, a faded pink zip-up hoodie and a small black backpack.

Police believe Ursem “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” they said Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the department’s Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
2
Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom
Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom
3
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
4
Edens says Brightline high-speed rail project is ‘at the 1-yard-line’
Edens says Brightline high-speed rail project is ‘at the 1-yard-line’
5
New downtown Las Vegas hotel holds hiring fair
New downtown Las Vegas hotel holds hiring fair
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST