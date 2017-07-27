Las Vegas police seek help locating missing 85-year-old man

Dante Deleon, who was last seen about 9 p.m. Saturday near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, may be in “severe emotional distress” and may need medical attention, police say.

Dante Deleon was last seen about 9 p.m. Saturday at a residence near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police are searching for an 85-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Dante Deleon was last seen about 9 p.m. Saturday at a residence near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

Deleon may be in “severe emotional distress” and may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information about Deleon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or call 311.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.