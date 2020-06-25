Las Vegas police seek public’s help finding missing 64-year-old man

The man, Carlos Pagoaga, was last seen Wednesday night in the northeast valley and may be in “severe emotional distress,” police said.

Carlos Pagoaga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Thursday asked for help finding a missing 64-year-old man last seen Wednesday night in the northeast valley who may be in “severe emotional distress.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an email that Carlos Pagoaga was last seen about 11 p.m. in the area of Marlborough Avenue and Norwalk Court, a residential area near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue.

Pagoaga may be in “severe emotion distress” and could need medical attention, Metro said.

He is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue pajama pants with a “tiny dinosaurs” pattern.

Police asked hospitals to check their registries for missing persons matching Pagoaga’s description.

The department asked anyone with information about Pagoaga’s whereabouts to call police at 702-828-3111, or contact Metro’s missing persons unit during business hours at 702-828-2907.

