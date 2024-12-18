62°F
Las Vegas police to outline safety plans for New Year’s Eve festivities

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunda ...
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
December 18, 2024 - 11:30 am
 

Las Vegas police will share their safety plans for New Year’s Eve during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Concerts, parties and the annual fireworks display will take over the Las Vegas Strip and the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 31, with nine Strip resorts setting off fireworks as part of “America’s Party 2025.”

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi, Clark County Commission Vice Chair William McCurdy II, Fremont Street Experience President Andrew Simon, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, City of Las Vegas Fire Senior Deputy Chief Robert Nolan and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto will gather at Metro’s headquarters on South Martin Luther King Boulevard at 1 p.m. to discuss preparations for the celebrations.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.

