Las Vegas researchers: Omicron variant takes command in Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 10:53 am
 
Daniel Gerrity, a microbiologist for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, on Wednesday, Nov. 18 ...
Daniel Gerrity, a microbiologist for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at River Mountains Water Treatment Facility, in Henderson. Gerrity tests wastewater in the valley for the presence of the coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas researchers predict that most news cases of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada for at least the next three weeks will be caused by the more contagious but seemingly milder omicron variant.

The researchers predict that eight or nine of every 10 new cases will be omicron based on a genetic analysis of local waste water, said Edwin Oh, an associate professor of neurogenetics at UNLV.

Oh said that he and researcher Dan Gerrity, a microbiologist with the Southern Nevada Water Authority, are seeing the highest levels to date of the virus in Las Vegas Valley wastewater. The researchers analyze levels of the virus, which passes through the body and appears in sewage.

Their analysis comes as COVID-19 cases are soaring locally as well as across the country and around the globe.

Ongoing research will show whether strains mutating from delta, which has been the dominant variant or strain and is associated with more serious illness, will disappear as omicron becomes more prevalent.

It will also help in understanding how the virus continues to mutate, Oh said.

“A question moving forward is how will omicron mutate, and wastewater surveillance will help us determine this answer,” Oh said in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

