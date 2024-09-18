Las Vegas residents see partial eclipse combine with harvest moon — PHOTOS

About two dozen people took in the view at Lone Mountain on the northwest side of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Tuesday night harvest moon had an extra twist — a partial lunar eclipse that turned the moon a murky red-brown color as Earth’s shadow descended upon the lunar surface.

About two dozen people took in the view at Lone Mountain on the northwest side of the Las Vegas Valley as just a portion of the moon was in eclipse.

The partial lunar eclipse was to be visible from most of North America, all of South America, Europe, all but the easternmost parts of Africa, western portions of Asia and Russia, and parts of Antarctica, according to space.com.

The exact timing of the partial lunar eclipse depends on your location and you can use websites like Timeanddate.com to find specific timings for your location.

For those in the U.S. Eastern Time Zone, the eclipse was to reach its darkest phase, with the moon most obscured by Earth’s umbra, at approximately 10:44 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sept. 17. In Europe and Africa, the eclipse will occur during the early morning hours of Sept. 18. In London, the peak of the eclipse will be visible around 3:45 a.m. British Summer Time on Sept. 18.

