Las Vegas residents under excessive heat warning for 2 to 3 days
An excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. It could be extended to Thursday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see sunny skies with highs of 105 and 107 degrees, respectively, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.
The heat warning could be extended until Thursday, Pierce said, as a high of 105 degrees is expected.
Breezes from the southwest are possible Thursday and Friday, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph, Pierce said.
Temperatures will drop slightly toward the end of the week, with highs of 101 degrees projected Friday and Saturday.
No rain is expected throughout the week, according to the weather service.
Summer day shelters
Due to extreme heat conditions, the following locations are open Tuesday and Wednesday:
— Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Shade Tree (women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations
— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 702-455-8402
— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Ave., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-1220
— Dula Gymnasium, 441 East Bonanza Road, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m to 6 p.m. 702-229-6307
— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-0566
— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 702-455-7169
— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 702-267-4040
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 702-229-6117