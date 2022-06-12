103°F
Las Vegas sees gas prices rise again over weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2022 - 10:58 am
 
Updated June 12, 2022 - 11:12 am
Mike Lee, of Las Vegas, pumps gas at a Chevron station on East Sahara Avenue on Monday, June 6, ...
Mike Lee, of Las Vegas, pumps gas at a Chevron station on East Sahara Avenue on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to AAA the average gas prices in Las Vegas have gone up yet again bringing the average price of regular unleaded per gallon to $5.58 compared to Saturday’s price of $5.57 per gallon.

As of Sunday, Nevada’s average sits at $5.65 per gallon of regular unleaded gas having gone up from the previous day at $5.64 per gallon. The averages for various Nevada counties have gone up, some having already reached over $6 per gallon.

