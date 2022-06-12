Las Vegas sees gas prices rise again over weekend
The weekend has brought the average Las Vegas gas prices up yet again.
According to AAA the average gas prices in Las Vegas have gone up yet again bringing the average price of regular unleaded per gallon to $5.58 compared to Saturday’s price of $5.57 per gallon.
As of Sunday, Nevada’s average sits at $5.65 per gallon of regular unleaded gas having gone up from the previous day at $5.64 per gallon. The averages for various Nevada counties have gone up, some having already reached over $6 per gallon.