Las Vegas shelter says it may euthanize animals with 1,000+ animals at facility

The Animal Foundation is considering euthanizing animals for space after the shelter said in an Instagram post Tuesday that it is now caring for over 1,000 animals.

Volunteer Donna Gallegos, left, adds water to a bowl as James Phillips, training and implementation manager, holds a dog that was recovered from an illegal breeding operation at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @rookie__rae

The shelter also said that it has seen a 61 percent jump in the number of animals coming into the facility, which is “pushing (its) capacity to inhumane levels.”

“Solving this space crisis will take a community effort, beyond what the shelter can do alone,” The Animal Foundation posted.

The shelter warned that when it has more dogs than kennels, dogs’ needs go unmet, and the crowded environment can lead to increased anxiety, behavioral issues and a higher risk of injury or illness.

“We need adopters AND fosters to keep our shelter population at a manageable level to ensure the well-being of our animals and our team,” the shelter said.

How to help

The shelter asked people who are able to foster or adopt to stop by the shelter, located at 655 N. Mojave Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and to look at the shelter’s most at-risk animals at animalfoundation.com/atriskanimals.

The shelter also encouraged people who find a lost pet to try to reunite them with their family before bringing them to the shelter, which “dramatically increases their chances of being reunited with their families,” the shelter said.

Pet owners should also make sure their animal has a collar, ID tag and updated microchips, which The Animal Foundation said it offers for $35 dollars.

