Las Vegas street racing leaves 1 dead, injures another, police say

Street racing resulted in a driver’s death on the west side of Las Vegas early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

A Dodge Challenger and a Maserati GHIBLI were heading north on South Jones Boulevard south of West Sahara Avenue at about 2:20 a.m.

When the cars crossed West Sahara, the Dodge driver lost control and left the road on the right side, striking multiple fixed objects and overturning several times, according to a preliminary Metropolitan Police Department crash report.

The Dodge driver and passenger were taken to University Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered major injuries, police said. Both are believed to be from St. Louis, Missouri.

“The vehicles never made contact with one another making the Maserati a non-contact vehicle and racing being a contributing factor why the collision occurred,” police stated.

Police said the Maserati driver remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected. That driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm.

The driver’s death was the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death and the identity of the Dodge driver after relatives have been notified.

