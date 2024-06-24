109°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Las Vegas street racing leaves 1 dead, injures another, police say

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
The eastbound flyover ramp under construction from Interstate 15 southbound to Tropicana Avenue ...
Police: Pedestrian died trying to get into moving truck on I-15
Findlay Toyota is seen on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Rev ...
Cyberattack sparks 2nd lawsuit against car dealership operator
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Judge OKs $10M settlement for autistic student abused by CCSD teacher
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Officers taken to hospital after pair of police vehicles collide
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 3:55 pm
 

Street racing resulted in a driver’s death on the west side of Las Vegas early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

A Dodge Challenger and a Maserati GHIBLI were heading north on South Jones Boulevard south of West Sahara Avenue at about 2:20 a.m.

When the cars crossed West Sahara, the Dodge driver lost control and left the road on the right side, striking multiple fixed objects and overturning several times, according to a preliminary Metropolitan Police Department crash report.

The Dodge driver and passenger were taken to University Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered major injuries, police said. Both are believed to be from St. Louis, Missouri.

“The vehicles never made contact with one another making the Maserati a non-contact vehicle and racing being a contributing factor why the collision occurred,” police stated.

Police said the Maserati driver remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected. That driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm.

The driver’s death was the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death and the identity of the Dodge driver after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
State investigators probing wrong-way double fatal on 215
recommend 2
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2 on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 3
Take these steps to avoid wrong-way drivers in Las Vegas (if you can)
recommend 4
Motorcyclist dies in Las Vegas crash; speed a factor, police say
recommend 5
Two-state pursuit of motor home ends with arrests in Boulder City
recommend 6
Weak demand, more supply easing pain at Nevada’s gas pumps