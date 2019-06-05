Las Vegas tops 100 degrees for first time in 2019

Let’s hope we’re not in for a repeat of 1940, when the city saw 100 days of 100-degree or higher temperatures.

The temperature reached 100 degrees on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Las Vegas, for the first time this year. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2019 early Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said on Twitter that the mercury at the official weather station at McCarran International Airport reported triple digits at around 2 p.m.

Meteorologist Caleb Steel said this year is “on the later side” to start hitting triple digits, but not near a record. The latest the valley has topped 100 for the first time was June 30, 1965, and the earliest was May 1, 1947. The first 100-degree day typically falls on May 26, he said.

According to the weather service, Las Vegas saw the most days of 100 degree or higher temperatures in 1940, with 100 days of 100-degree or higher temperatures. The lowest number of 100 degree or higher days was in 1965, with 44 days.

The forecast calls for a high of 101 Wednesday with an overnight low of 79. Thursday is expected to hit 102, with a low of 76. Temperatures will dip a bit heading into the weekend, with Friday’s high expected at 98, Saturday’s at 93 and Sunday at 94. Overnight lows will also decline from the 70s to the lower 60s.

Wind gusts are expected Thursday to be up to 25 mph and reach 30 mph on Friday.

