Las Vegas Valley could see afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday

Rainbow seen from U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cloudy skies could bring rain and thunderstorms to the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is only a 20 percent chance of measurable rain Wednesday, but gusts this afternoon could help whip up isolated thunderstorms, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Booth.

Boothe said the weather service was closely monitoring an “area of activity” near San Bernardino early in the day that could bring storms to the valley this evening.

“In terms of the Las Vegas Valley (possibly) seeing a storm, today is going to be the day,” Boothe said. “Everything should start shifting east tomorrow.”

Boothe said the skies should clear by Thursday afternoon, bringing in a dry and breezy weekend.

Highs are likely to remain below normal for this time of year through the weekend, with temperatures barely reaching 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

