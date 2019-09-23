Las Vegas Valley could see some rain on Monday

A storm system mixing with lingering tropical moisture will bring a 20% chance of rain to the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

Summer is officially over, so perhaps it is not surprising to see a chance of rain in the forecast for the first day of fall for the Las Vegas Valley.

The valley is on the outer edge of a system largely over Arizona that is interacting with lingering tropical moisture, which could bring dangerous weather to northwest Arizona on Monday.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain in the valley after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The expected high in Las Vegas is 89 degrees and a low of 67. Light winds will pick up in the afternoon as the storm risk moves northward into northwest Arizona.

Tuesday should be dry with a high of 94 and a low of 72. Wednesday’s high should reach 95 before temperatures begin to fall again.

With fall officially beginning Monday 12:50 a.m., Sunday marked the end of Las Vegas’ fourth-hottest and fourth-driest summer since record-keeping began in 1937.

This summer, the average daily high temperature was 102 and an average overall temperature was about 92.

The usual monsoon season never really developed. The official measuring station at McCarran International Airport recorded only 0.04 inch of rain between June 21 and Sept. 22 — 95 percent lower than the summer average.