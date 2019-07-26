Las Vegas Valley dries out with higher temps into weekend

After three days of moist monsoonal conditions, the Las Vegas Valley is expected to dry out through the weekend and into the new work week.

After three days of moist monsoonal conditions, the Las Vegas Valley is expected to dry out through the weekend and into the new work week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will hit 103 degrees with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Meanwhile, higher elevations could see some rain Friday although the weather service said the moisture is not likely to reach the valley.

As the moisture and cloud cover thin out, temperatures will climb this weekend, surpassing the average high of 105 for this time of year by Saturday, which is expected to top out at 106. Sunday and Monday are expected to see highs of 109 before some cooling on Tuesday, which is expected to hit 104, the weather service said.

Overnight lows during the period will hover in the high 80s.