Las Vegas Valley hospitals bar visitors from seeing patients

In most cases, the hospitals are still allowing visitors under certain circumstances, such as for child patients, women in labor and end-of-life situations.

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley’s major hospital systems and University Medical Center have enacted “no visitor” policies this week, establishing another line of defense against the spread of coronavirus.

UMC, Valley Health System and Dignity Health all enacted the policies Wednesday, according to hospital officials and hospital websites. HCA Healthcare stopped allowing visitors on Thursday.

The companies operate more than a dozen hospitals and health care facilities in the Las Vegas Valley. Previously, they had limited the number of visitors that patients could have, and were screening the health and travel history of visitors.

