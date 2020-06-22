Las Vegas Valley plans fireworks for Fourth of July

Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort and the Plaza are among venues to have fireworks displays.

Fireworks shows and other events are planned for the Fourth of July in Las Vegas and Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Fireworks will be launched from several locations around the Las Vegas Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July. While some annual events have been canceled, a few hotel-casinos and resorts have planned fireworks shows in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Fireworks at Station Casinos

Station Casinos will launch fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. July 4 from Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort. The 10-minute show will include a tribute to front-line responders and it will be livestreamed for viewing on a smartphone or computer at redrockresort.com, greenvalleyranch.com and through the resorts’ individual social media accounts, including Twitch. In addition, the public will be able to view the show from the Red Rock Resort’s south parking lot, located off Summerlin Centre Drive. Physical distancing guidelines will apply. Front-line responders from Summerlin Hospital and Henderson Hospital also have been invited to a private viewing of the fireworks show. redrockresort.com; greenvalleyranch.com

City of Henderson fireworks

Henderson will present the 2020 Star-Spangled Sky with fireworks launching from four locations starting at 9 p.m. July 4. In addition to Station Casino’s Green Valley Ranch Resort, fireworks will launch from Lake Las Vegas, M Resort and the Legacy Golf Club. Patriotic music will be broadcast on four iHeartRadio stations during the shows. The public can listen in at Sunny 106.5, The Bull 95.5, 93.1 The Mountain and Real 103.9. The public is discouraged from traveling to the launch sites as no viewing accommodations will be available for the public. For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.

Fireworks at the Plaza

The Plaza will present a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4. plazahotelcasino.com

Fourth of July parade

The 26th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be presented online starting at 9 a.m. July 4. The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association, will be posting updates and additional information at summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Canceled events

Fourth of July events that have been canceled for 2020 include Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s annual Night of Fire at the Bullring, the annual Boulder City Damboree, Henderson’s annual Fourth of July Celebration and Laughlin’s Rockets Over the River.

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.