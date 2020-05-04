Las Vegas Valley temps could reach 100 this week

A warming trend will raise temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

A high temperature of 89 is forecast for Monday in Las Vegas.

The high on Monday is expected to be 89 degrees. Wednesday could see 100.

“It’s a pretty sharp rise from today until Wednesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “Then we will oscillate from 100 to the upper 90s and back to 100 perhaps by the weekend.”

The normal high for early May is 85.

It will be sunny Monday and winds will be about 8 to 11 mph from the east-northeast. The overnight low will be about 65.

A high of 95 is forecast Tuesday with sunny skies with lights winds.

