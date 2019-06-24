Las Vegas Valley to see triple-digit highs, breezes this week

The Las Vegas Valley got a “nice little break” with cooler temperatures over the weekend, but highs are expected to return to nearly normal range for this time of year.

This week's temperature will be back to triple-digits in the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Breezy afternoons this week will be paired with highs near 100 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley.

This week’s triple-digit highs come on the heels of a weekend cold front, which dropped temperatures into the mid-90s across the valley.

“It was a nice little break but it can’t last forever,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf, noting that the average high for this time of the year is around 101.

The week will kick off with a 101-degree high on Monday, followed by a high of 102 on Tuesday and highs hovering 100 Wednesday through Friday, according to the weather service. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected throughout the week. Winds gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoons are expected beginning Tuesday.