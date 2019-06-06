Las Vegas Valley to stay warm, windy through Friday

After two days with triple-digit temperatures, the Las Vegas Valley is in for a slight reprieve, according to the National Weather Service.

A man, who declined to give his name, keeps cool in on the Strip near Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas Thursday, June 6, 2019, (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jose Jesus Gomez, 23, and Sergio Soderanis, 27, fix the swan cooler on their roof as temperatures reach 100 degrees in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Mblackphoto

Jose Jesus Gomez, 23, and Sergio Soderanis, 27, fix the swan cooler on their roof as temperatures reach 100 degrees in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Mblackphoto

Rand Conner, left, and Graham Parrish of Paducah, Kentucky keep cool under misters in front of Nine Fine Irishmen at New York New York on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, June 6, 2019, (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man holds a giant umbrella to protect himself from sun as he watches football practice at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Julie Benavides of San Antonio, Texas, sprays sunscreen on her husband Jose with their children Jose III, 8, and Jolene, 6, on the Strip near Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas Thursday, June 6, 2019, (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People, who declined to give their names, keep cool in the shade in front of Nine Fine Irishmen at New York New York on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, June 6, 2019, (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wednesday and Thursday both saw highs of 102 degrees, but Friday has an expected high of 98. Wednesday was the first day of 2019 to top 100.

The low on Thursday morning only reached 83, and the weather service expects that to break the record-high minimum temperature for June 6. The highest low temperature for the day came in 2010, when the valley dipped to just 82, the weather service said.

“We don’t expect it to drop below 83 before midnight, but it won’t be official until midnight,” meteorologist John Adair said.

Breezy winds that entered the valley Thursday will continue through Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph, Adair said.

Saturday and Sunday will have clear skies and highs of 95 and 97 degrees, respectively.

By Monday, the valley should reach 101 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday will be even hotter with an expected high of 104.

The average high temperature for this time of hear is 96, and the average low is about 72, the weather service said. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s through Tuesday.