Las Vegas Valley to stay warm, windy through Friday
After two days with triple-digit temperatures, the Las Vegas Valley is in for a slight reprieve, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday and Thursday both saw highs of 102 degrees, but Friday has an expected high of 98. Wednesday was the first day of 2019 to top 100.
The low on Thursday morning only reached 83, and the weather service expects that to break the record-high minimum temperature for June 6. The highest low temperature for the day came in 2010, when the valley dipped to just 82, the weather service said.
“We don’t expect it to drop below 83 before midnight, but it won’t be official until midnight,” meteorologist John Adair said.
Breezy winds that entered the valley Thursday will continue through Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph, Adair said.
Saturday and Sunday will have clear skies and highs of 95 and 97 degrees, respectively.
By Monday, the valley should reach 101 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday will be even hotter with an expected high of 104.
The average high temperature for this time of hear is 96, and the average low is about 72, the weather service said. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s through Tuesday.
