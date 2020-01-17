Las Vegas Valley weekend calls for some clouds, highs near 60

The Las Vegas Valley should have mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Clouds will increase through the weekend with calm wind conditions and highs around 60 degrees in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After strong overnight winds, the Las Vegas Valley should have a high of 58 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Friday.

The winds, ranging from 30 to 50 mph, were recorded from Henderson to Mount Charleston. They began to dissipate shortly after sunrise.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said, “There were some sprinkles reported and we saw some snow on the Lee Canyon camera, but nothing major in precipitation. Friday afternoon should have much lighter winds.”

Some gusts near Mount Charleston reached 50 mph while Henderson, North Las Vegas and other parts of the valley reported gusts up to 30 mph. McCarran International Airport had sustained winds of 20-25 mph through much of the night.

Winds will range 5-10 mph Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with light breezes and a high near 59.

On Sunday, some high clouds will be on the increase. The high should be near 64.

The cloudiness will continue on the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, with a high near 62.

